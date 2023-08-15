Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib

It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes the time has come to show the world how good they are in ODI cricket after playing consistently well in this format.

After the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh beat almost all teams, establishing them a giant in white ball cricket. Bangladesh couldn't quite live up to the expectations in the 2019 World Cup but still beat teams like South Africa and West Indies.

 Individually, Shakib was terrific, scoring 606 runs and taking 11 wickets.

As the 2023 World Cup will be held in India, Bangladesh are expected to be a threat to the teams who are the aspirants for the title.

So far, Bangladesh were most successful in the 2015 World Cup as they moved to the quarterfinals, but this Bangladesh team believes that they could even win the World Cup.

During an interview with the broadcaster yesterday (Sunday) after his team Galle Titans' match against Jaffna Kings in Lankan Premier League (LPL), Shakib talked about his World Cup goal and ODI captaincy for the first time since being appointed as Bangladesh's ODI skipper following the resignation of Tamim Iqbal.

"Well, captaincy is nothing new to me," Shakib said as his side beat Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. Shakib though had a bad time with the willow, he delivered a tight four-over spell and claimed one for just 13 runs.

Shakib previously led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs between 2009- 2017. He was the full-time captain in 2009-2011 and was deputy to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza during 2015-2017. The all-rounder also currently leads the Tigers in Tests and T20Is.

"It's a big challenge for our team to show how much we've improved over the last four years...this World Cup will be a big opportunity for us to do better. I think we are a very good team," he said.

"We have been playing really well in the white-ball format, so it's time to show everyone how good we are."    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Getafe frustrate Barcelona
Floodlight catches fire at Sher-e-Bangla stadium
Bangladesh Cricket Board to Observe National Mourning Day
Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati
Hockey players given four-day rest
Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest
It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib
Real sign Chelsea keeper Kepa on season-long loan to replace Courtois


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft