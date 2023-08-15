

It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib



After the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh beat almost all teams, establishing them a giant in white ball cricket. Bangladesh couldn't quite live up to the expectations in the 2019 World Cup but still beat teams like South Africa and West Indies.



Individually, Shakib was terrific, scoring 606 runs and taking 11 wickets.

As the 2023 World Cup will be held in India, Bangladesh are expected to be a threat to the teams who are the aspirants for the title.



So far, Bangladesh were most successful in the 2015 World Cup as they moved to the quarterfinals, but this Bangladesh team believes that they could even win the World Cup.



During an interview with the broadcaster yesterday (Sunday) after his team Galle Titans' match against Jaffna Kings in Lankan Premier League (LPL), Shakib talked about his World Cup goal and ODI captaincy for the first time since being appointed as Bangladesh's ODI skipper following the resignation of Tamim Iqbal.



"Well, captaincy is nothing new to me," Shakib said as his side beat Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. Shakib though had a bad time with the willow, he delivered a tight four-over spell and claimed one for just 13 runs.



Shakib previously led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs between 2009- 2017. He was the full-time captain in 2009-2011 and was deputy to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza during 2015-2017. The all-rounder also currently leads the Tigers in Tests and T20Is.



"It's a big challenge for our team to show how much we've improved over the last four years...this World Cup will be a big opportunity for us to do better. I think we are a very good team," he said.



"We have been playing really well in the white-ball format, so it's time to show everyone how good we are." �BSS



Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes the time has come to show the world how good they are in ODI cricket after playing consistently well in this format.After the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh beat almost all teams, establishing them a giant in white ball cricket. Bangladesh couldn't quite live up to the expectations in the 2019 World Cup but still beat teams like South Africa and West Indies.Individually, Shakib was terrific, scoring 606 runs and taking 11 wickets.As the 2023 World Cup will be held in India, Bangladesh are expected to be a threat to the teams who are the aspirants for the title.So far, Bangladesh were most successful in the 2015 World Cup as they moved to the quarterfinals, but this Bangladesh team believes that they could even win the World Cup.During an interview with the broadcaster yesterday (Sunday) after his team Galle Titans' match against Jaffna Kings in Lankan Premier League (LPL), Shakib talked about his World Cup goal and ODI captaincy for the first time since being appointed as Bangladesh's ODI skipper following the resignation of Tamim Iqbal."Well, captaincy is nothing new to me," Shakib said as his side beat Jaffna Kings by seven wickets. Shakib though had a bad time with the willow, he delivered a tight four-over spell and claimed one for just 13 runs.Shakib previously led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs between 2009- 2017. He was the full-time captain in 2009-2011 and was deputy to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza during 2015-2017. The all-rounder also currently leads the Tigers in Tests and T20Is."It's a big challenge for our team to show how much we've improved over the last four years...this World Cup will be a big opportunity for us to do better. I think we are a very good team," he said."We have been playing really well in the white-ball format, so it's time to show everyone how good we are." �BSS