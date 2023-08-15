Video
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023
Sports

Real sign Chelsea keeper Kepa on season-long loan to replace Courtois

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

MADRID, AUG 14: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois, the two clubs announced on Monday.

"Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have agreed on the loan of player Kepa Arrizabalaga until June 30, 2024," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Belgian star Courtois, 31, will miss most of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Kepa, 28, had been close to a transfer to Bayern Munich, but will instead return to his native Spain.

The former Athletic Bilbao keeper came close to signing for Real in 2018 but instead joined Chelsea for £71 million ($90 million) and lifted the Europa League trophy in his first season.

The Spaniard was also involved in Chelsea's Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup triumphs in 2021.    �AFP


