Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

SYDNEY, AUG 14: Key England midfielder Keira Walsh says it would be a "very nice feeling" to silence a sell-out Sydney crowd in Wednesday's Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

The European champions face the co-hosts in front of what promises to be a packed and hostile crowd at the 80,000-capacity Stadium Australia.

There is a long-standing sporting rivalry between England and Australia and neither side has ever reached the final of the Women's World Cup.

England know the benefits of having a bumper crowd in their corner, having won the European Championship last summer on home soil.

But the Lionesses and Barcelona's Walsh are now on enemy territory.

"When you have the crowd behind you it gives you that extra push," said the 26-year-old, who was stretchered off earlier in the tournament with a knee injury but is now back in Sarina Wiegman's side.

"But I also think that when you are playing against it, when you can quieten the crowd, it's also a very nice feeling.
"Maybe trying to take the momentum out of (their) game is going to be important.

"So there's positives and negatives to both and I've experienced both," she told reporters.

Walsh said she was aware of talk among fans and media about the rivalry between England and Australia but she is more interested in reaching the final and winning the World Cup.

"For us, it is a semi-final, it is a massive game, regardless of who you are playing," she said.

"We are all just really focused. A lot of us aren't really on social media, we are not listening to what's going on outside.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Getafe frustrate Barcelona
Floodlight catches fire at Sher-e-Bangla stadium
Bangladesh Cricket Board to Observe National Mourning Day
Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati
Hockey players given four-day rest
Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest
It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib
Real sign Chelsea keeper Kepa on season-long loan to replace Courtois


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft