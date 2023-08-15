Video
RMG exports rise by 17.43pc to $3.95b in July: BGMEA

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The total RMG export during July in FY 2023-24 stood at $ 3.95 billion, up from $ 3.37 billion dollars in the same period in FY 2022-23, indicating 17.43 per cent year-on-year growth.

RMG export earnings from woven garments in July FY 2023-24 grew by 11.54 per cent and reached USD 1.68 billion from USD 1.51 billion in July FY 2022-23.

"At the same time, knitwear export grew by 22.24 per cent year-on-year and reached USD 2.27 billion during the mentioned period," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan wrote in a letter on Sunday.

"The growth is certainly impressive, though the global economic scenario is portraying a contrasting outlook. Though inflation has started to ease off in our major export markets and the economic indicators started stabilising, yet the import of apparel by USA and EU is showing a major downtrend. Therefore, it's quite challenging to forecast the market and I personally think that we need to follow a cautiously optimistic approach for the rest of 2023, as apparel and overall global trade may see some dip compared to last year," the letter reads.     �UNB



