Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:00 PM
DSE, CSE fall amid volatility

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday amid volatile trading.

At the close of the trading, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE , went down by 30.67 points or 0.49 percent to 6,257.14. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 13.99 points to finish at 2,124.62 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 6.15 points to close at 1,357.95. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,137.59 million which was Taka 4,255.10 million at the previous session of the week.

At the CSE its CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 65.45 points to settle at 18,503.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 39.45 points to close at 11,061.13.


