BD to get $300m ADB loan for urban development







Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh signed the agreement for Bangladesh and ADB respectively.



The program, Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure, aims to strengthen urban governance and provide capital investment for improved delivery of municipal services based on the government Municipal Development Plan.

"Climate resilient and sustainable urban development is key to transforming Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2030," said ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting.



"Building on ADB's 20-year experience in urban governance and infrastructure improvement in Bangladesh, this program will incorporate a performance-based approach to achieve further meaningful municipal reforms," Mr. Ginting said.



"Efficient municipal services, improved capacity, better infrastructure and governance, and people's participation will help accelerate a balanced urban growth in Bangladesh," he further said.



The loan document said it would help strengthening institutional capacity for inclusive municipal governance, this results-based loan will help prepare and implement an urban governance improvement action plan in each participating pourashava and digitalize the monitoring and evaluation system, including the revenue management system.



It will further support specific interventions to promote women's leadership role, pursue equity through budget earmarking to address the specific needs of women and the vulnerable and adopt guidelines on climate-resilient and socially inclusive public spaces and facilities.



With the loan support at least 900 kilometers (km) of stormwater drainage will be upgraded, 1,500 km of roads will be rehabilitated and public facilities will be refurbished or developed considering the needs of women and the vulnerable population.



The program supports urban resilience by scaling the preparation and implementation of risk-informed master planning and investments, with climate financing amounting to 60pc of the loan amount.



The program will receive a $200 million cofinancing from the Agence Fran�aise de Developpement, while the government has committed to contribute about $189 million to the project.



In addition, ADB will provide technical assistance grants of $1 million from its Technical Assistance Special Fund and $1 million from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific to support the implementation of the program, specifically the performance monitoring and evaluation and institutionalization of the criteria-based fund transfers to pourashavas.

