Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to get $300m ADB loan for urban development

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement for $300 million loan on Monday to help achieving integrated and sustainable urban development by improving the livability of 7.6 million people in 88 pourashavas.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh signed the agreement for Bangladesh and ADB  respectively.

The program, Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure, aims to strengthen urban governance and provide capital investment for improved delivery of municipal services based on the government Municipal Development Plan.

"Climate resilient and sustainable urban development is key to transforming Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2030," said ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"Building on ADB's 20-year experience in urban governance and infrastructure improvement in Bangladesh, this program will incorporate a performance-based approach to achieve further meaningful municipal reforms," Mr. Ginting said.
 
"Efficient municipal services, improved capacity, better infrastructure and governance, and people's participation will help accelerate a balanced urban growth in Bangladesh," he further said.

The loan document said it would help strengthening institutional capacity for inclusive municipal governance, this results-based loan will help prepare and implement an urban governance improvement action plan in each participating pourashava and digitalize the monitoring and evaluation system, including the revenue management system.

It will further support specific interventions to promote women's leadership role, pursue equity through budget earmarking to address the specific needs of women and the vulnerable and adopt guidelines on climate-resilient and socially inclusive public spaces and facilities.

With the loan support at least 900 kilometers (km) of stormwater drainage will be upgraded, 1,500 km of roads will be rehabilitated and public facilities will be refurbished or developed considering the needs of women and the vulnerable population.

The program supports urban resilience by scaling the preparation and implementation of risk-informed master planning and investments, with climate financing amounting to 60pc of the loan amount.

The program will receive a $200 million cofinancing from the Agence Fran�aise de Developpement, while the government has committed to contribute about $189 million to the project.  

In addition, ADB will provide technical assistance grants of $1 million from its Technical Assistance Special Fund and $1 million from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific to support the implementation of the program, specifically the performance monitoring and evaluation and institutionalization of the criteria-based fund transfers to pourashavas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMG exports rise by 17.43pc to $3.95b in July: BGMEA
DSE, CSE fall amid volatility
BB raises pre-shipment, export financing interest rates
BD to get $300m ADB loan for urban development
BD may soon turn top cotton-apparel exporter
Rescheduled bank loans hit Tk 2.13 lakh crore
Deposits in banks rise to Tk 15,94,590cr in June
Mir Concrete secures loan from United Finance for green products


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft