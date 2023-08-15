Rescheduled bank loans hit Tk 2.13 lakh crore







The total distressed asset in the banking sector reached Tk 3,77,922 crore excluding loans unclassified by court orders. Distressed assets comprise classified loans, rescheduled loans, restructured written-off loans and loans that were unclassified by court order.



The amount of default loans soared to Tk 1,31,620 crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022, according to BB data. It represents a substantial increase from Tk 1,03,273 crore in December 2021 and Tk 88,734 crore in December 2020.

The amount of cumulative written-off loan reached Tk 65,321 crore at the end of December 2022, which was Tk 60,498 crore at the end of 2021.



However, out of the total written-off loans, banks were able to recover Tk 20,828 crore till the end of December 2022 and thus the net outstanding balance of written-off loans stood at Tk 44,493 crore.



Rescheduled loans for the year 2022 alone amounted to Tk 63,720 crore, a considerable jump compared with the previous year's. In 2021, loans worth Tk 26,810 crore were rescheduled and loans worth Tk 19,810 crore in 2020.



The BB introduced a temporary relaxation policy on rescheduled loans, allowing banks to reschedule loans by taking reduced down payment and granting a relatively longer tenure to borrower for repayment,' the BB report said.



Banks were also allowed to frame their own policy to reschedule loans based on parameters set by BB it said. In July 2022, BB issued a fresh policy on rescheduling classified loans, allowing defaulters to reschedule their loans for more than three times with significantly low amounts of down payment.



The central bank gave another big break to defaulters despite a spate of criticisms from different corners against providing such facilities one after another. Under the new policy, defaulters get scope for rescheduling their loans up to 29 years.

The amount of down payment, a precondition for rescheduling defaulted loans, has been reduced sharply to as low as 2.5 per cent from 10 per cent of the outstanding loan amount.



