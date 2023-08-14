HC declines to recall order to probe S Alam Group's offshore business







During court proceedings on Sunday, Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, principal counsel of S Alam Group, made a verbal appeal to a bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu that had issued the suo moto order and rule.



in his submissions Ajmalul Hossain urged the court to recall the order.

However, the bench told Ajmalul that its order has already been signed and therefore, there is no scope to recall it.



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, who was present in the courtroom during the proceedings, told the Daily Observer on Sunday night.



The bench asked Ajmal to file a written application with the prayer, the ACC lawyer said quoting the order of the bench.



Advocate Mohammad Saifullah Mamun, another lawyer of S Alam Group, said they would now submit a written petition against the August 6 ruling.



On August 6 in a suo moto move, the same bench ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate allegations against S Alam Group that it had siphoned $1 billion to different countries, including Singapore.



The court asked the ACC to submit a report within two months.



The bench also asked Bangladesh Bank and its Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to report whether or not the siphoned money was invested abroad with their approval.



The bench came up with order after Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman brought a news report to the attention of the court.



Later, regarding the order, lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon said: "Saiful Alam, owner of S Alam Group, and his wife siphoned a huge amount of money out of the country in violation of the laws. I brought the matter to the notice of the court. The court then issued a rule in this regard as well as an interim order. "



In addition to issuing a rule in the order, the court also asked for an affidavit about the veracity of the report, published in The Daily Star.



On August 4, a report on S Alam's money laundering was published by The Daily Star, according to which, Saiful Alam, owner of S Alam Group, has set up a business worth at least $1 billion in Singapore, without taking permission of Bangladesh Bank to invest or transfer money abroad.



Bangladesh Bank so far allowed 17 companies to invest outside the country, but the name of this Chittagong-based company is not on the list.



Documents also show that S Alam bought at least two hotels, two houses, a commercial space and other assets in Singapore in the last decade and his name has been removed from the papers in different ways.



According to Bangladesh Bank records, $40.15 million has been taken out of the country for investment till January 10, 2023. However, this amount is only one-third of the $411.8 million of S Alam's investments in Singapore since 2009.



Bangladesh Bank documents also show that so far several companies have sent $107,000 to Singapore through legal means.

