Two fake RAB men held for rape of tourist in Cox's Bazar

COX BAZAR, Aug 13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two people in connection with their alleged involvement in the rape of a tourist and looting valuables from a tourist cottage in the guise of the elite force members.The arrested are Zahid, son of Mohammad Yusuf Ali and Sanwar Hasan Sony, son of Abdul Latif of Chapainawabganj district.When briefing reporters on Sunday afternoon, Assistant Director of RAB-15, (Law and Media) Abu Salam Chowdhury said a group of people had been involved in mugging and looting valuables from people after intercepting their vehicles in different parts of the district town in the guise of RAB members.Recently, the groups intercepted a man identified as Fazal Karim at Sugandha Beach point on the way to his home by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, and looted cash and two mobile phone sets from his possession, said the RAB Director.Later, the gang entered a cottage named 'Raza Guest House' in the name of search and physically violated a female tourist, he said.The girl lodged a complaint with RAB and, after getting complaints, a team of RAB-15 interrogated the manager and the assistant manager of the cottage.Meanwhile, the elite force members also arrested two people who have been living at the cottage for a long time.