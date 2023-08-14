Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Medical Admission

Racket leaked question papers 10 times in 16 years: CID Chief

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent


The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said a racket has leaked medical college admission test question papers at least 10 times in the last 16 years.

CID have arrested 12 persons, including seven doctors, for their involvement in medical admission question papers leak. They have been arrested from different parts of the country since July 30.
CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia, Additional Inspector General of Police, said in a press conference at the CID Headquarters in Malibagh on Sunday that from 2001 to 2017, this racket has been responsible for leaking medical admission test questions 10 times.

The arrested persons were identified as Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Soheli Zaman, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin alias Shobhan, Md Zobaidur Rahman alias Johnny, Zilur Hasan alias Rony, Imrul Kayes alias Himel, Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan alias Muktar, Roshan Ali alias Himu, Aktaruzzaman Tushar, Zahir Uddin Ahmed alias Bappi and Abdul Quddus Sarkar. CID says that among the 12 persons arrested seven are doctors.

Among those arrested, five were associated with the BNP and one with the Jamaat-e-Islami, he added.

Nine mobile phone sets, four laptops, Tk 211,000 in cash, 15 cheque books, debit and credit cards, admission admit cards were recovered from their possessions, said CID chief.

He said these gangs are active to leak questions during public examinations. They are misleading the examinees and parents too by spreading rumours. Police forces are working to eradicate these gangs.

CID's cyber police received secret information of a large syndicate involved in leaking medical admission question papers.

Around 80 active members of the recent gang, accused in a case filed at Mirpur Model Police Station in 2020, collected hundred crore taka in the last 16 years from the students after admitting them in medical colleges illegally, CID chief Mohammad Ali said.

The CID team arrested the 12 during their drives started from July 30 in Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Barishal districts. Seven of them are doctors.

A secret diary was recovered from Jashim Uddin, mastermind of question paper leak gang. In the diary there was found the names of other members of his gang.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC declines to recall order to probe S Alam Group's offshore business
Two fake RAB men held for rape of tourist in Cox's Bazar
Racket leaked question papers 10 times in 16 years: CID Chief
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
More rainfall predicted till Aug 17
Dedicated to finding global partners to fund humanitarian efforts in Rohingya camps: OIC
AL, BNP, JP reps join tea party at US envoy's residence
PM goes to Tungipara tomorrow to pay tributes to Bangabandhu


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft