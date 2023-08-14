Racket leaked question papers 10 times in 16 years: CID Chief





The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said a racket has leaked medical college admission test question papers at least 10 times in the last 16 years.



CID have arrested 12 persons, including seven doctors, for their involvement in medical admission question papers leak. They have been arrested from different parts of the country since July 30.





The arrested persons were identified as Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Soheli Zaman, Md Abu Raihan, ZM Salehin alias Shobhan, Md Zobaidur Rahman alias Johnny, Zilur Hasan alias Rony, Imrul Kayes alias Himel, Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan alias Muktar, Roshan Ali alias Himu, Aktaruzzaman Tushar, Zahir Uddin Ahmed alias Bappi and Abdul Quddus Sarkar. CID says that among the 12 persons arrested seven are doctors.



Among those arrested, five were associated with the BNP and one with the Jamaat-e-Islami, he added.



Nine mobile phone sets, four laptops, Tk 211,000 in cash, 15 cheque books, debit and credit cards, admission admit cards were recovered from their possessions, said CID chief.



He said these gangs are active to leak questions during public examinations. They are misleading the examinees and parents too by spreading rumours. Police forces are working to eradicate these gangs.



CID's cyber police received secret information of a large syndicate involved in leaking medical admission question papers.



Around 80 active members of the recent gang, accused in a case filed at Mirpur Model Police Station in 2020, collected hundred crore taka in the last 16 years from the students after admitting them in medical colleges illegally, CID chief Mohammad Ali said.



The CID team arrested the 12 during their drives started from July 30 in Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Barishal districts. Seven of them are doctors.



A secret diary was recovered from Jashim Uddin, mastermind of question paper leak gang. In the diary there was found the names of other members of his gang.



