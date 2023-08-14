Video
Monday, 14 August, 2023
Dedicated to finding global partners to fund humanitarian efforts in Rohingya camps: OIC

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet has confirmed that the OIC is dedicated to finding global partners who can contribute to funding humanitarian efforts in the camps.

Despite facing economic challenges and declining international support, he has also acknowledged and commended the government of Bangladesh for its remarkable efforts in providing aid to the Rohingya community.

The OIC remains committed to supporting humanity in need, said the organization which is the collective voice of the Muslim world.

OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

During his recent visit to Bangladesh, Tarig emphasized the importance of creating a safe and voluntary environment for the Rohingya refugees to return to their homeland in Myanmar, according
to OIC.

This would provide a lasting solution to the crisis while ensuring they receive their full rights, including the right to nationality.

He also stated that the OIC is dedicated to diplomatic efforts under the International Court of Justice framework.

The OIC Assistant Secretary General commended the government and people of Bangladesh for their generosity in hosting one of the most vulnerable refugee populations in the world.

Notably, he lauded the initiatives undertaken to facilitate access by Rohingya children to the Myanmar curriculum in the Myanmar language in the learning centers in the camps in preparation of voluntary return and reintegration in their ancestral society in Myanmar, according to UNHCR.

"I call on all countries, especially the Member States of the OIC, to continue showing solidarity by generously supporting the Government of Bangladesh and humanitarian partners in responding to the pressing needs of the Rohingya population and their hosts," said the Assistant Secretary General.

The diplomatic track must advance hand in hand with humanitarian efforts to deal with the root causes of the problem and reach a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis in accordance with the OIC's relevant resolutions, he added.

Efforts to bring about solutions to the Rohingya crisis must remain the primary objective of the response.

"We thank the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for its commitment to and solidarity with the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh", said Johannes van der Klaauw, the UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

"The Rohingya response is facing a severe funding crisis, illustrated by two recent cuts in food assistance. There is an urgent need to invest in collective efforts to allow Rohingya to become self-reliant as they cannot, and do not wish to, remain dependent on humanitarian aid".

For his part, UNHCR Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, Khaled Khalifa, highlighted the importance of collective responsibility sharing in aiding the most vulnerable and thanked the partners for their continued trust and commitment to bolstering humanitarian response efforts.

"We hope this visit will result in enhanced political and humanitarian support to Bangladesh which hosts close to 1 million Rohingya refugees in the largest refugee camp in the world," he said.

Earlier this year, humanitarian agencies in Bangladesh appealed for $876 million to support Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and Bangladeshi host communities.

As of 6 August, the 2023 Joint Response Plan was only 28% funded, forcing agencies to focus only on the most critical needs.

During a joint field visit, representatives from the General Secretariat of the OIC, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), and various humanitarian organizations and donors visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The delegation focused on the Teknouf and Akhia camps, assessing the situation of the Rohingya. Afterward, they met with local authorities to discuss their findings.

Tarig emphasized the Rohingya issue's priority in these meetings on the OIC's humanitarian and diplomatic agenda.

This aligns with the resolutions passed by the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers.

The officials in Bangladesh expressed gratitude to the delegation of the General Secretariat, the High Commissioner, and some donor agencies for their joint visit to the Rohingya camps.

They saw this visit as a significant step forward that shows the commitment of the OIC and international partners to support the Rohingya cause and provide the necessary humanitarian aid for the refugees and the host communities.    �UNB




