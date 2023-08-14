Video
AL, BNP, JP reps join tea party at US envoy's residence

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


The representatives of three major political parties-Awami League (AL), BNP and Jatiya Party-on Sunday attended a tea party with two US congressmen-Ed Case and Richard McCormick-at the residence of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas in the capital.

According to sources, AL delegation included party's Finance and Planning Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, Nahim Razzaq, MP, and Tamanna Nusrat (Bubli), MP.
Meanwhile, BNP's Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and Jatiya Party's three MPs -Sherifa Quader, Rana Mohammad Sohel and Nazma Akhtar attended the tea party.

According to the tea party sources, AL leaders told the US congressmen that their government is very much committed about free, fair and transparent elections and they also said that it is not possible to have any provision that conflicts with the constitution.

AL delegation also invited the congressmen to send election observers from US during country's general elections.

At the same time, BNP leader Annie reiterated about hold upcoming general election under a neutral government and he told the US congressmen that a free and fair election is not possible under any partisan government.

Congressman McCormick is representing the Republican Party from Georgia, and Case is from the Democratic Party, Hawaii.

Case and McCormick will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday and hold meetings with various stakeholders.

The US embassy said that they are pleased to welcome the first congressional delegation since 2017.

While in Dhaka, representatives McCormick and Case are meeting with government officials, and civil society members to discuss the importance of free and fair elections and issues of mutual interest to strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.


