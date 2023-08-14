PM goes to Tungipara tomorrow to pay tributes to Bangabandhu







All preparations have been completed at the Tungipara Bangabandhu tomb area for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit. Strict security has been taken in Gopalganj district including Tungipara.



Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gopalganj Kazi Mahbubul Alam said, "All preparations have been successfully completed to hold Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state programme with due dignity."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths at the tomb of Bangabandhu at Tungipara on Tuesday at 11:00 am.



At this time a guard of honour will be provided by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force on the occasion. The daughter of Bangabandhu will take part in the Fateha and special prayer at 11:05 am after paying the tribute.



After that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will participate in Milad Mahfil at Samadhi Soudh Complex Mosque organized by Gopalganj district administration.



On the occasion of the Prime Minister's arrival, the main pillars of the Samadhi Soudh, Bangabandhu Bhaban and the Samadhi Soudh Complex were decorated under the supervision of the Public Works Department. The stage has been setup for the Milad Mahfil.



Befitting the atmosphere of mourning, gateways have been constructed with black cloth across the roads of Tungipara and Gopalganj districts. Banner-festoons have been hanged at various places. Black flags will be hoisted at offices and courts, houses, shops and various offices and institutions.



