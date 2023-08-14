

Dengue: 11 dead, 2,905 hospitalised



During the period, 2,905 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 1,042 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,733 dengue patients, including 4,335 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 85,411 dengue cases and 75,280 recoveries this year.



The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January is fast approaching the 400 mark, with the number of cases rising rapidly in the deadliest outbreak of the disease in the country's history.



Hospitals reported 2,905 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 85,411, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.



The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 11 to 398 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.



As many as 1,863 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.



On Sunday morning, 9,733 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,398 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years. �Agencies



