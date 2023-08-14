Bottled soybean now Tk 174 per litre, sugar Tk 135 per kg







In response to the decline in the import cost, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association on Sunday adjusted the price of soybean oil.



With the new rate, the price of a five-litre bottle dropped to Tk 850 from Tk 873, according to a press release of the refiners.

Apart from the bottled ones, price of one litre loose soybean oil went down to Tk 154 per litre.



Same time, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association reduced the price of sugar on the same day.



With the decision, the prices of per kg loose sugar dropped to Tk 130 from Tk 135 and packaged sugar dropped to Tk 135 from Tk 140, according to another release of sugar refiners.



