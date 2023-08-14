Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bottled soybean now Tk 174 per litre, sugar Tk 135 per kg

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

The prices of bottled soybean oil has been re-fixed at Tk 174 per litre and packaged sugar at Tk 135 per kilogram. The new rates would be effective from Monday.

In response to the decline in the import cost, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association on Sunday adjusted the price of soybean oil.

With the new rate, the price of a five-litre bottle dropped to Tk 850 from Tk 873, according to a press release of the refiners.

Apart from the bottled ones, price of one litre loose soybean oil went down to Tk 154 per litre.

Same time, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association reduced the price of sugar on the same day.

With the decision, the prices of per kg loose sugar dropped to Tk 130 from Tk 135 and packaged sugar dropped to Tk 135 from Tk 140, according to another release of sugar refiners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC declines to recall order to probe S Alam Group's offshore business
Two fake RAB men held for rape of tourist in Cox's Bazar
Racket leaked question papers 10 times in 16 years: CID Chief
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
More rainfall predicted till Aug 17
Dedicated to finding global partners to fund humanitarian efforts in Rohingya camps: OIC
AL, BNP, JP reps join tea party at US envoy's residence
PM goes to Tungipara tomorrow to pay tributes to Bangabandhu


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft