No scope to compromise with BNP,  FM tells visiting US congressmen







"They asked us if there was any scope for compromise. I said no because the BNP wants the fall of the government," he told reporters after his meeting with Ed Case and Richard McCormick, the US congressmen on Sunday at the state guesthouse Padma.



The US congressmen arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day visit. They asked the Foreign Minister about the government's plan on upcoming 12th parliament election. They also asked whether there is any way for compromise between two main political parties - governing Bangladesh Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

On the election, he said he had reiterated the government's commitment to holding a free and fair one.



"The Awami League is always an election-focused party. We want elections to be free and fair. If all parties cooperate, the election can be held in a non-violent manner. The government and Election Commission alone cannot guarantee non-violent elections. They need support from all political parties."



Giving examples from the US, the congressmen told the foreign minister that Democrats and Republicans always found ways of consensus.



In reply, the foreign minister said: "There is no demand for consensus in Bangladesh. We want free and fair elections. But our opposition does not care about elections. They only want the government to step down. It cannot be a topic of discussion."



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen conveyed them that there is no scope for reaching any consensus as BNP wants the government to step down.



He conveyed the message when the congressmen wanted to know whether there is any way to reach consensus with the opposition.



"I asked that them whether the US government would step down prior to the election there."Certainly not," Momen said, adding that, "Will you sit in discussion if there is such a demand? Certainly not."



Momen said there is a need for sincere efforts from all political parties to hold a free and fair election.



Talking to reporters, the Foreign Minister said the election will be held as per the existing rules.



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas was also present in the meeting. However, during the meeting with the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Kazi Nabil Ahmed and newly elected MP Mohammad A Arafat were also present. Spouses of the Congressmen, Dr.



Debra Miller and Audrey Case, the U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and other US officials accompanied the congressional delegation.



"We had a very "fruitful discussions" on Bangladesh-US partnership on various areas, including trade and economy, Rohingya response, global health, climate change and upcoming general elections of Bangladesh. Ties with China also came up for discussion," he said.



Foreign Minister said we had a very good discussion. We are happy that many representatives from the US are coming to Bangladesh.



The two Congressmen also asked whether Bangladesh has fallen in the trap of China, Momen said.



"I told them we are not going to fall into any Chinese debt trap. We took out about 1 per cent of our total loans [from China]," he told the reporters.



Foreign Minister said we discussed a lot of things. We discussed development, climate change, the Rohingya crisis, and trade and investment issues.



"In the US they have a false perception that Bangladesh is a dangerous country - you will be killed if you go there. That is why we want them to keep coming here and see our developments," he said.



"Our trade is increasing, but investments are not increasing as expected. Despite that, the US is the number one investor in Bangladesh," he said, adding that he had urged them to partner up with Bangladesh in different sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals.



"They always hear that Bangladesh is a dangerous country, that we (Bangladesh) fell into China's trap and police are killing people all. They think Bangladesh is a dangerous country. The congressmen also asked us about China.



On the Rohingya issue, the foreign minister said the congressmen had advocated for allowing them to hold jobs.



"I told them we are the most densely populated country in the world. Every year 2 million people enter the job market. We cannot give jobs to all of them. We want them (Rohingyas) to be sent back. You (the US) can also take them in. You said before that you would take some of them in, but it has not happened yet."



They will meet leaders from both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP.



They will also go to Cox's Bazar to meet Rohingya refugees living in camps there.



