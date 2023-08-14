Video
Monday, 14 August, 2023
Rising non-performing loans in manufacturing sector raise concerns, says BB report

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

The country's manufacturing sector continues to struggle with a significant concentration of non-performing loans (NPLs) compared to other sectors, according to a report of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The BB report of 'Financial Stability Report 2022' released on Sunday said that the non-performing loan (NPL) share in the manufacturing sector stands notably high at 55.10 percent, surpassing all other sectors.

In addition, this sector claims a substantial portion of the banking industry's loans, accounting for 49.27 percent, as indicated in the BB Financial Stability Report.

The report highlights that the gross NPL ratio of 9.13 percent within the manufacturing sector exceeds the industry average of 8.16 percent.

"As loans in the manufacturing sector occupied almost half of the banking sector's loans and advances, this sector seems to pose a pocket of risk for the banking sector," reads the report.

Furthermore, the ship-building and ship-breaking sub-sector exhibits a worrisome trend, with a high gross NPL ratio of 22.43 percent in 2022, up from 18.75 percent in the previous year.



