

AL’s tricks won’t save it: Fakhrul



Speaking at a discussion, he assured BNP leaders and activists, "You can rest assured that the change is coming, the change will happen, the truth and beauty will win, and democracy will be restored Inshallah." Fakhrul said, "BNP believes in the power of people and the politics of democracy, which is appreciated by the entire world."



"That is why we are now so optimistic. Many people ask me why I always smile. I smile because I can see clearly that the nation is going to be freed from the terrible weight of the monster by the people's movement," he said.

He said, "The people of Bangladesh is waking to restore democracy and defeat Awami League in a free and fair election."

"The people want to restore democracy," he said.



Fakhrul said that the ruling party leaders are making contradictory statements out of fear of losing power.



He said Awami League will not get even 10 seats in parliament in a free and fair election held under the caretaker government.

Bangladesh Krira Unnayan Parishad hosted the discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity to mark 54th birth anniversary Ziaur Rahman's late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko.



Fakhrul said that the government staged a drama by conducting an anti-militancy drive at Kulaura, Moulvibazar divert people's attention from the movement for restoration of democracy and frighten foreigners.



"In a cunning move, the government caught four men, five women and a child from house in remote Kulaura using a sudden drive," Fakhrul said.



He said the government always stages such drama to divert people's attention.



He said that the movement for restoration of democracy was picking up momentum. He said in a civilised country, the government would sent ailing former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday that no matter what tricks the Awami League government adopts, the government will change and democracy will triumph.Speaking at a discussion, he assured BNP leaders and activists, "You can rest assured that the change is coming, the change will happen, the truth and beauty will win, and democracy will be restored Inshallah." Fakhrul said, "BNP believes in the power of people and the politics of democracy, which is appreciated by the entire world.""That is why we are now so optimistic. Many people ask me why I always smile. I smile because I can see clearly that the nation is going to be freed from the terrible weight of the monster by the people's movement," he said.He said, "The people of Bangladesh is waking to restore democracy and defeat Awami League in a free and fair election.""The people want to restore democracy," he said.Fakhrul said that the ruling party leaders are making contradictory statements out of fear of losing power.He said Awami League will not get even 10 seats in parliament in a free and fair election held under the caretaker government.Bangladesh Krira Unnayan Parishad hosted the discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity to mark 54th birth anniversary Ziaur Rahman's late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko.Fakhrul said that the government staged a drama by conducting an anti-militancy drive at Kulaura, Moulvibazar divert people's attention from the movement for restoration of democracy and frighten foreigners."In a cunning move, the government caught four men, five women and a child from house in remote Kulaura using a sudden drive," Fakhrul said.He said the government always stages such drama to divert people's attention.He said that the movement for restoration of democracy was picking up momentum. He said in a civilised country, the government would sent ailing former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.