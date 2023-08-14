Video
Eight militants arrested from Moulvibazar den remanded

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

Eight militants calling themselves members of Imam Mahmud Kafela were arrested from a militant hideout in Moulvibazar and placed on a five-day remand each while two others sent to jail on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharaf Hossain passed the order after hearing on police report.

Sub Inspector Shahjada Abdullah  of  the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the 10 persons before the court with two  prayers, one to grant ten days remand for eight persons and to keep two others in jail.

The remanded eight persons are Md Hafizullah, 31, Shariful Islam, 40, Khairul Islam, 22, Sanjida Khatun, 18, Maisha Islam, 20, Amina Begum,  20, Habiba Binte Shafiqul,20 and Farhad Hossain Shipon, 30.

The two accused who were sent to jail are Shapla and Meghla, Both have suckling babies. Among them Farhad was arrested from city's Mirpur area. In this regard police a case with Mirpur Police Station against them.

Counter-terrorism police on Saturday arrested 10 people - six women and four men - in a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Moulvibazar.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted the special drive, codenamed Operation Hill Sight, in a remote hilly region of the district's Kulaura area.


