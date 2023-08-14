Video
Postponement of decision to limit life span of buses, trucks resented

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways has expressed deep concern over the postponement of the decision to limit the life span of buses and trucks and stop the movement of prohibited vehicles on important roads and highways.

The organization feared that the level of disorder and accidents on the roads will increase due to such actions of the Road Transport and Highways Department.

The National Committee's President Mohammad Shahid Mia and General Secretary Ashish Kumar Dey on Sunday expressed this concern and apprehension in a statement. The leaders of the civic body urged the government to withdraw the suspension immediately for public interest.

The statement said that the two decisions taken earlier by the government to avoid chaos and accidents on the roads were logical. One of them is that by determining the life span of buses and trucks, buses operating for more than 20 years and trucks operating for more than 25 years are prohibited. The other is that CNG-driven auto-rickshaws and small vehicles including Nachiman and Kariman will be prohibited on important roads and highways.


