Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC orders to hang notice at Tarique’s  corrected address

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday ordered its registrar to ensure hanging its order at the gate of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson' office at Gulshan in the capital to notify the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who has been staying abroad.

A bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam also ordered to publish a notification in newspapers about its earlier order that banned publication of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech by all media.

In 2015, the bench had issued a rule asking the government and Tarique Rahman to explain why appropriate action should not be taken to prohibit publication of Tarique's statements.

But Tarique was not notified about the ruling as there was mistake in the address of the BNP chairperson office, mentioned the writ petition filed by pro-Awami League lawyer Nashreen Siddiqua Luna seeking action to ban publication of Tarique's statements in the media and online platforms.

As the petitioner prayed to the High Court to hear the rule, the bench found that Tarique was not notified about the order.
The court also found that Tarique's address was not correct.

The court asked petitioner Nashreen to correct the address and serve the ruling afresh at the corrected  address.

On Thursday, the bench asked the petitioner to correct the defendant's address and make an application. As the petitioner submitted the application, the bench issued  the order on Sunday.

On January 6, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ seeking its order to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen or reproduce statements of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media outlet.

The writ said that statements given by Tarique is illegal and contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published as he is a fugitive convict. Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Foreign Secretary, IGP, Director General of BTV and Chairman of BTRC have been made respondents in the petition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL’s tricks won’t save it: Fakhrul
Eight militants arrested from Moulvibazar den remanded
BNP does politics capitalising on communalism: Quader
Postponement of decision to limit life span of buses, trucks resented
Islam doesn’t permit killing of innocents in name of religion: PM tells Alem-Ulema
HC orders to hang notice at Tarique’s  corrected address
Steps taken to stop pilferage in public procurement highlighted by Law Minister
7 docs, 5 others held over leaking questions


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft