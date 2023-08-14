HC orders to hang notice at Tarique’s  corrected address







A bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam also ordered to publish a notification in newspapers about its earlier order that banned publication of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech by all media.



In 2015, the bench had issued a rule asking the government and Tarique Rahman to explain why appropriate action should not be taken to prohibit publication of Tarique's statements.

But Tarique was not notified about the ruling as there was mistake in the address of the BNP chairperson office, mentioned the writ petition filed by pro-Awami League lawyer Nashreen Siddiqua Luna seeking action to ban publication of Tarique's statements in the media and online platforms.



As the petitioner prayed to the High Court to hear the rule, the bench found that Tarique was not notified about the order.

The court also found that Tarique's address was not correct.



The court asked petitioner Nashreen to correct the address and serve the ruling afresh at the corrected address.



On Thursday, the bench asked the petitioner to correct the defendant's address and make an application. As the petitioner submitted the application, the bench issued the order on Sunday.



On January 6, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ seeking its order to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen or reproduce statements of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media outlet.



The writ said that statements given by Tarique is illegal and contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published as he is a fugitive convict. Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Foreign Secretary, IGP, Director General of BTV and Chairman of BTRC have been made respondents in the petition.



