Steps taken to stop pilferage in public procurement highlighted by Law Minister

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday highlighted steps taken by the present government in stopping pilferage in public procurement through digitisation.

"The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken zero tolerance stance against corruption. That's why  steps have been taken to stop corruption in the country," he said while addressing the G20 Ministerial Anti-Corruption Meeting in Kolkata.

He also highlighted action taken to eradicate  corruption and stop money laundering by extending full support to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and enacting 'Anti-Money Laundering Act 2013'.

The Law Minister said that the government took action to recover assets from abroad.

In this regard, he emphasised on the importance of global collaboration and coordination, as in today's world, corruption involves cross border actors, and to address money laundering and for repatriating stolen assets, close cooperation of countries is essential. He suggested that mutual legal assistance treaties need to be more pragmatic and effective.

Law Minister Huq said that through discussions at policy makers' level and by creating effective tools and mechanism at platforms like G20, measures against corruption will be more useful, and it is expected that these collaborations will also benefit Bangladesh.

He said that that Bangladesh was actively exploring opportunities to join initiatives such as Global Network to bolster the anti-corruption efforts. Bangladesh has been attending G20 meetings on  invitation during Indian Presidency.


