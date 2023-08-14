Video
14 injured in cylinder explosions at Ashulia, N’ganj

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


Ten people suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by gas cylinder leakage at a home in Shreepur Noyanagar area under Ashulia police station on Saturday night.

"Due to gas line leakage, the cylinder exploded around 8:00pm on Saturday. Being informed, we rushed to the spot, rescued ten people and sent them to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment," Pranab Choudhury, Senior Station Officer of DEPZ Fire Service said.
Ashulia police station SI Nurul Islam confirmed the matter saying that the victims- Nazrul Islam, Hashem Mia, Mohsin, Sadekul, Pallab Roy, Razia Begum, Komola Begum, Sabina, Hasi Begum and Moslema Begum were taken to the hospital after the accident occurred.

Six of them are admitted in the hospital while the rest went back home after receiving first-aid, he added. A team of Ashulia police station visited the spot this morning, the official said.

In another incident four people including three members of a family sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a residential building in Fatullah of Narayanganj earlier on Sunday. Two more people sustained injuries in the incident.
Sabuj Khandaker; Rana Miah, his wife Bithi Aktar and their child are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
One of the other injured was identified as fruit seller Abu Kalam who is receiving treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). The other injured was given first aid.
Later, locals rescued the tenants and sent them to Narayanganj General Hospital. They were subsequently shifted to the capital's burn institute.



