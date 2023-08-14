BD reports 28 new C-19 cases, no deaths in a day





The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 1,566 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.79 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 24.

Another 64 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,130.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

�bdnews24.com



Bangladesh has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,997.The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.As many as 1,566 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.79 percent.Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 24.Another 64 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,130.The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.�bdnews24.com