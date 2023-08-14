Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD reports 28 new C-19 cases, no deaths in a day

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangladesh has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,997.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
As many as 1,566 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.79 percent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 24.
Another 64 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,130.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
     �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 injured in cylinder explosions at Ashulia, N’ganj
BD reports 28 new C-19 cases, no deaths in a day
None can come to power by burning people, property: Hasan
KUJ starts 3-day prog marking Mourning Day
Eight pirates held in Sundarban
DU to hold spl convocation on Bangabandhu
5 alleged robbers held in Gazipur
‘Empower youth with disabilities to foster inclusiveness’


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft