None can come to power by burning people, property: Hasan Pointing to BNP, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said none can come to power by hurling petrol bombs, burning people, setting fire to properties and even burning the holy Qur'an.





"It is not possible for them (BNP) to come to power by burning people's wealth and even the Holy 'Qur'an'. Because of these reasons, there is no possibility of BNP to come to power," he said.





Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, was talking to the reporters after inaugurating a photo exhibition as the chief guest marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized by Press Information Department (PID) at the secretariat here.





In response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement - 'If BNP does not come to power in the next elections, the country will go back 50 years and it will be destroyed', the minister said BNP will go back 50 years if it does not join the next elections and it will be difficult for them to survive as a party.





Hasan Mahmud also said the whole world is appreciating the way the country has progressed in the last 14 and a half years.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, the Prime Minister of India, the President of the United States, the Chief Economist and President of the World Bank, different statesmen and the top newspapers of the world also praised Bangladesh for its development spree, he added.





It is sad but true that BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul or his other leaders do not see that, he said, adding that it is the wretchedness of their consciousness, the unhappiness of politics and the pretense of not seeing it, he continued.





About BNP's demand for caretaker government, the information minister said Fakhrul has love for Pakistan as he (Fakhrul) stated a few days ago that Pakistan was better.





They (BNP men) follow Pakistan, he said, adding that there is no caretaker government system anywhere in the world except Pakistan.





"My question is why they follow Pakistan. Those who love Pakistan so much can go to Pakistan if necessary," he said.





Dr Hasan added that various conspiracies are being hatched ahead of the upcoming elections.





"There were conspiracies in 2014 and 2018. There will be no benefit in hatching any conspiracy. The country will continue to move forward under the leadership of pro-people leader Sheikh Hasina, Insha Allah," he asserted. �BSS