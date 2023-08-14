Video
KUJ starts 3-day prog marking Mourning Day

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

KHULNA, Aug 13: Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) begins three-day mourning programmes marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday.
On the occasion, KUJ organized a seminar titled 'Shodh Koro Wrin, AnontaCrondone,'at journalist Humayun Kabir Balu auditorium at Khulna Press Club (KPC) with KUJ president Faruk Ahmed in the chair.
Former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul addressed the seminar as the chief guest while BFUJ secretary general Dip Azad, President of Khulna Lawyers Association advocate Saiful Islam, addressed as special guests.
Presidents of KPC Nazrul Islam, Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum Mokbul Hossain Mintu and Khulna Sangbadpatra Parishad Mohammad Ali Sony, KPC general secretary Mamun Reza, executive director of Sundarban academy Anwarul Kadir, among others, addressed, while KUJ general secretary Asaduzzaman Reaz conducted the event.    �BSS


