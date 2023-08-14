Eight pirates held in Sundarban





Khulna, Aug, 13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in drives detained eight pirates, including the kingpin of notorious pirate-group 'Asabur Bahin' in Khulna on Saturday night.

Legal and media director of RAB-6 Commander Khandaker Al Moin informed this to media at a press briefing at Labonchar in Khulna on Sunday.

He said during the drive, the elite force also seized 10 rounds of bullets, one 9-mm pistol and three locally made fire arms, and four sharp weapons.

The detainees were -- Asabur Sana, 43, Md Shariful Dhali, 37, Md Shahin Sana, 27, Md Israfil Sana, 27, Md Shafiqul Islam, 30, Md Rakib Faraji, 22, Sohan Mridha, 19, and Md Akbar Ali Sheikh, 25. All eight people are residents of different areas of Khulna, Bagerhat, and Narail.

Later, based on the information provided by the detained pirates, RAB intelligence surveillance was increased to arrest other pirates.

On Saturday night, a team of RAB-6 conducted the operation and detained Israfil and Shahin from Dakop and later, according to their given information, RAB detained eight pirates including Asabur from Mongla EPZ areas of Khulna.



