latest
Home Editorial

Stop harassing bus passengers

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Buses and public transport run daily on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway. Tourists and working people are among the passengers. They travel to Chittagong city in the morning and return in the evening.

However, these passengers face constant harassment during police check-ins, especially near the Patia Bypass and at the Shah Amanat Bridge toll plaza. All passengers are questioned, items are checked, and sometimes NID cards are inspected. This causes frustration, anxiety, and waste of valuable time.

In this modern age, there are smart devices that can quickly and easily check-in buses and passengers, ensuring the safety of innocent travelers. This will also attract more domestic travelers to Cox's Bazar. It is hoped that the Bangladesh Police will address this issue.

Mohtasim Ismam
Student
University of Chittagong



