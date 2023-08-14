8 mega projects await opening by Oct







The projects respectively are - Khulna-Mongla Rail Project, Padma Rail Link Project, Cox's Bazar Rail Link Project, Akhaura-Agartala Inter-Country Rail Link Project, Metrorail project, Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (Karnaphuli Tunnel) and Shahjalal International Airport Terminal-III.



An event management company has already been reported to have assigned with the task of organizing formal opening of the aforementioned projects.

However, for a country as Bangladesh, infrastructure-mega projects are fundamental drivers for accelerating economic growth. The country already has registered a higher GDP growth rate compared to other neighbouring countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bhutan. Thus, for a fast developing economy as ours, mega projects are indispensable for giving a boost to our current GDP growth rate.



Concurrently, once completed, the mega projects would also cut down loss in GDP incurring due to traffic congestion. Not to mention, capital city Dhaka alone loses about 2.5 percent or Tk 87,000 crore annually just because of traffic congestion.



The point, however, avoidable and unavoidable delays in project completion have often resulted in higher project costs. Keeping this factor in mind, it is important for the government to ensure on-time completion of other mega projects under construction. Moreover, project authorities concern must ensure longevity and efficiency of newly constructed mega infrastructures by guaranteeing regular maintenance and strict enforcement of traffic rules. Otherwise, the mega project-based development narrative will not create as much timely economic utility and employment opportunities as it promises.



In conclusion, the least we expect is political violence and instability to impede the flow of our under-construction mega projects. Regular skirmishes and isolated incidents of political violence have turned almost a regular affair in the run-up months to the national polls.



We urge all political parties to realise the fact that all mega projects are valuable assets of the country. That said- we are not against political campaigns and activities, but these must not, in any way, hamper or threat economic and development progress of the country. The country's development had immensely suffered from bitter political rivalry and violence. The vile must not make a comeback.



Today, Bangladesh is one of Asia's most remarkable success stories. Cutting-across-party lines it is a patriotic duty of all to safeguard the hard-earned global image and smooth continuity of our economic and development progress.



