Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:23 AM
Home Countryside

Two drown in Dinajpur, Noakhali

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

A minor boy and a young man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Noakhali, on Saturday.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aman Ullah, 4, son of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Horarpara Village under Daudpur Union in the upazila.
According to the deceased's family members, the child slipped into a pond adjacent to the house while he was playing on its bank in the morning.
After a while, the family members found him floating in the water body at around 9 am and rescued the child.
He was then taken to Nawabagnj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) drowned in a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The incident took place in Nabipur Union under the upazila at around    8:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Robin, 28, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 4 in the union. He was the president candidate of Nabipur Union Unit of BCL and an MBA student of Tejgaon College in Dhaka.
According to the deceased's family members, Robin went down to the pond adjacent to his house to take bath at around 8:30 am and did not return home after a while. Realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and rescued his unconscious body from the pond at about 10 am.
He was then taken to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the BCL leader dead.
Senbag PS OC Md Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident.



