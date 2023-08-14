CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town





PANCHAGARH, Aug 13: A meeting of the District Law and Order Committee was held on Sunday morning.The meeting noting overall law and order situation in Panchagarh District was organized in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.DC Md Zahurul Islam said, with the cooperation of the district administration and police administration and people from all levels, Panchagarh District can be freed from all crimes including theft, robbery, smuggling, and drugs."We all are working towards that goal," he added.DC expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation in the district and said it is normal. "Everyone should play a responsible role to keep the law and order situation in the district normal at any cost," he added.Among others, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan Sheikh, 18 BGB Battalion Captain Lt. Col. Zobaid Hasan, Additional Superintendent of Police Kanak Kanti Das, Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafa Zaman Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam, Boda Pourashava Mayor Azahar Ali, Freedom Fighter ATM Sarwar Hossain, Committee Member and District Jatiya Party General Secretary Abu Salek, Panchagarh Press Club President Sajjadur Rahman Sajjad, and Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shaheed spoke at the meeting.The meeting decided to install CCTVs at important places in the town and activate the inactive CCTVs.Drug trafficking, women child trafficking, women child torture, rape, suicide, safe roads, commodity prices, unadulterated food, quarrying of stones in plains including border rivers and environment were discussed. The meeting took the decision to stop these activities.