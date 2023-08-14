|
CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town
PANCHAGARH, Aug 13: A meeting of the District Law and Order Committee was held on Sunday morning.
The meeting noting overall law and order situation in Panchagarh District was organized in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.
DC Md Zahurul Islam said, with the cooperation of the district administration and police administration and people from all levels, Panchagarh District can be freed from all crimes including theft, robbery, smuggling, and drugs.
"We all are working towards that goal," he added.
DC expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation in the district and said it is normal. "Everyone should play a responsible role to keep the law and order situation in the district normal at any cost," he added.
The meeting decided to install CCTVs at important places in the town and activate the inactive CCTVs.
Drug trafficking, women child trafficking, women child torture, rape, suicide, safe roads, commodity prices, unadulterated food, quarrying of stones in plains including border rivers and environment were discussed. The meeting took the decision to stop these activities.