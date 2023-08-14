3 electrocuted in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Habiganj





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as A Salam Hawlader, 40, son of Alkaz Hawlader, a resident of Pasharibunia Village under the upazila. He was an easy-bike driver by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Salam came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was charging his easy-bike in front of the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members and the locals rescued him and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by on-duty doctor Farzana Akhter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

KOTCHANDPUR, JHENIDAH: A man was electrocuted in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rasul, 30, son of late Abdul Aziz, a resident of Talina Village in the upazila. He was electrician by profession.

Local sources said Golam Rasul was repairing an electric motor at a house in the village in the morning. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Tarini Pasha said Golam Rasul had died before being taken to the health complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Kotchandpur PS OC Moin Uddin confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A battery-run easy-bike driver was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place in Katiyadi Bazar under the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid, 30, son of Abdur Rezzak, a resident of Hamidpur Village in the upazila.

Habiganj Sadar PS OC Golam Mortuza said Abdul Hamid came in contact with live electricity at around 8 pm when he was trying to connect a charger to his easy-bike, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Hamid dead.

However, necessary steps would be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members, the OC added.



