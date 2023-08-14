Four shops fined for selling eggs at high price





FARIDPUR: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted a drive in Faridpur and fined Tk 10,000 to a business organization.

The operation, carried out between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm in the bypass area of Sadar Upazila on Saturday, aimed to curb the escalating egg prices that were causing concern among consumers.

Advanced Poultry and Fish Feed Limited was fined Tk 10,000. This penalty was imposed due to their involvement in price manipulation, failure to include egg prices on the sales receipts, and inadequate storage and display of the price list.

Assistant Director (AD) of Faridpur District DNCRP Md Sohail Sheikh said that the drive targeted egg depots, with the primary objective of stabilising the prices of this essential commodity.

District DNCRP AD Masum Ali led the drives at retail and wholesale egg shops in Shaheb Bazaar area of the city at around 11 am on Friday.

At that time, Maruf Enterprise was fined Tk 5,000, Selim Enterprise Tk 7,000, and Pintu Store Tk 1,000.

Confirming the matter, Masum Ali stated that due to the absence of price lists and purchase receipts in the widespread campaign, three establishments were fined Tk 13,000. In addition, other business owners were also given cautionary directions.

Such campaign will be carried out against dishonest traders in the egg markets, the DNCRP AD added.



