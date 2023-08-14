Video
Govt works relentlessly to build smart BD: Khasru

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA Aug 13:  State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru on Sunday said, the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to establish the country as developed and smart Bangladesh.   
He was speaking as the chief guest at the meeting of District Law and Order Committee held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.
Chaired by DC  Shahed Parvez, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Sajjadul Hasan, MP, Commanding Officer of  31 Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Battalion-Netrakona  Lt Col Arifur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police Harunur Rashid, Mayor of Netrakona Municipality Nazrul Islam Khan, Civil Surgeon Dr. Salim Mia   and Freedom Fighter and Member Secretary of Netrakona District  Press Club Habibur Rahman.


