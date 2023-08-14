Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 13: The suicidal tendency has developed among students of Rajshahi University (RU) and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).
In the last two years, the suicidal death toll stood   at 11. Of them, nine were from RU and two from RUET. The prevalence of suicide also appears to be on the rise in various public universities.
According to social scientists, a multitude of factors contribute to this growing trend of the suicide, such as family conflicts, complicated romantic relationship, unemployment, isolation, administrative inefficiencies in conducting exams, delayed results, difficulty in adapting to new environment, unsatisfactory academic performance, mental stress, and familial pressure.
On June 8, a second-year student Md Tanvir Islam of RUET wrote a "voluntary death" note before taking his own life. RUET student Samiur Rahman of Computer Science and Engineering Department, committed suicide in his own room on May 20.
In the last year on December 20, Mizanur Rahman, a student of Accounting and Information System Department, killed self in his house in Jashore. On September 26 of the same year, Tanzim Fahad, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, hanged himself at his residence by tying a scarf around his neck.
Experts and students from both universities expressed their concern over the unabated suicide.  Ishtiaq Saifullah, a second-year student of Mechatronics Engineering of RUET, said, the suicide tendencies are not confined to a single cause but often stem from a combination of academic pressure, personal issues, and different stress.
Sumaiya Rahman Aishi, another RUET student, emphasized the importance of open communication within families and social circles. She believes, addressing familial and personal problems openly can alleviate some of the stress that contributes to suicidal tendencies.
Assistant Professor Sadeqa Banu of the Department of Psychology at RU highlighted the generational gap and lack of proper communication among family members and friends as contributing factors. She noted that while it is a complex issue, creating a supportive environment through improved relationship and more practical co-curricular activities can help mitigate the    problem.
Anwarul Hassan Sufi, director of the Mental Health Centre at RU, suggested, university staff should establish friendlier relationship with students. Collaborative curricular activities can also help students bond with each other, fostering a sense of belonging and providing a support network, he added.
The rise in suicide cases among university students in Rajshahi calls for an urgent attention. Addressing the issue requires a multifaceted approach involving improved communication, better mental health support, academic reforms, and stronger support networks. It is essential for families, universities, and society to work together to create an environment where students feel understood, supported, and able to overcome challenges without resorting to drastic measures.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drown in Dinajpur, Noakhali
CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town
3 electrocuted in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Habiganj
Four shops fined for selling eggs at high price
Govt works relentlessly to build smart BD: Khasru
11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi
Teachers’ role incomparable to change country: Palak
Lightning kills two in Meherpur, Noakhali


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft