11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi





In the last two years, the suicidal death toll stood at 11. Of them, nine were from RU and two from RUET. The prevalence of suicide also appears to be on the rise in various public universities.

According to social scientists, a multitude of factors contribute to this growing trend of the suicide, such as family conflicts, complicated romantic relationship, unemployment, isolation, administrative inefficiencies in conducting exams, delayed results, difficulty in adapting to new environment, unsatisfactory academic performance, mental stress, and familial pressure.

On June 8, a second-year student Md Tanvir Islam of RUET wrote a "voluntary death" note before taking his own life. RUET student Samiur Rahman of Computer Science and Engineering Department, committed suicide in his own room on May 20.

In the last year on December 20, Mizanur Rahman, a student of Accounting and Information System Department, killed self in his house in Jashore. On September 26 of the same year, Tanzim Fahad, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, hanged himself at his residence by tying a scarf around his neck.

Sumaiya Rahman Aishi, another RUET student, emphasized the importance of open communication within families and social circles. She believes, addressing familial and personal problems openly can alleviate some of the stress that contributes to suicidal tendencies.

Assistant Professor Sadeqa Banu of the Department of Psychology at RU highlighted the generational gap and lack of proper communication among family members and friends as contributing factors. She noted that while it is a complex issue, creating a supportive environment through improved relationship and more practical co-curricular activities can help mitigate the problem.

Anwarul Hassan Sufi, director of the Mental Health Centre at RU, suggested, university staff should establish friendlier relationship with students. Collaborative curricular activities can also help students bond with each other, fostering a sense of belonging and providing a support network, he added.

