Teachers’ role incomparable to change country: Palak

NATORE, Aug 13: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology M Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said, the teacher's role is incomparable to change the lot of a country.In view of the fact that teachers provide light to man, society and country through education, he said while speaking as the chief guest at an assembly of retired teachers and employees in Singra Upazila.He further said, Bangabandhu said, "Golden men are needed to build the golden country. For this teachers are the best mechanical workers."After the independence of the country, at first Bangabandhu had preserved the five basic demands of the people in the constitution and these are food, clothes, education, home and health, he said again. At present, the whole world is following that political philosophy of Bangabandhu, Palak maintained.Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahamuda Khatun presided over the function.Among others, Principal Sharif Ahmed, secretary of Pension Board of Retired Teachers and Employees, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality and local political leaders were present at the function.Teachers and employees were given SMS allowance by the minister. A special prayer was offered to Allah for Bangabandhu following his death anniversary.