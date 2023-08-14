Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two in Meherpur, Noakhali

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenager were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Meherpur and Noakhali, on Saturday.
MEHERPUR: A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Gangni Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jabbarul Islam, 40, son of Abdal Haque, a resident of Ruyerkandi Village.
According to locals, thunderbolt struck on Jabbarul in the afternoon when he was working on his field amid rain, which left him unconscious. He was then rescued by locals and taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A madrasa student was killed by lightning strike in Ahmad Mia Bazar Noorani Hefezia Madrasa area under Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Nihaj Uddin, 14, son of Md Didar Uddin, a resident of Totargo House of Ward No. 7 under Hatiya Municipality. He was a student of Hifz Department of Ahmad Mia Bazar Noorani Hefazia Madrasa.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatia Police Station Amir Hossain said a thunderbolt struck on Nihaj when he was returning home from his madrasa at around 9 am, which left him critically injured.
He was then rescued and taken to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

