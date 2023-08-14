MCC mayor opens Tk 3cr road-drain projects





MYMENSINGH, Aug 13: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu on Saturday afternoon inaugurated the construction of road and drain projects of Tk 3.28 crore in Ward No. 30 of the city.According to MCC sources, about 1.5 kilometre (km) road and half-km drain will be constructed under this project.These projects included RCC road from Khagdahar Tara member's house to railway line, RCC road and drain from Kismat Nurul Islam Sahib's house to Moktarbari and BC road from Khagdahar Boushakh's Matiam Pool to Rahmatpur Bazar.While opening mayor said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development activities are commendable at home and abroad; various development activities of the city have been visible as per the vision of the Prime Minister in the development of MCC. "All our efforts are for improving the quality of citizens and civic life. Numerous development works are underway across the city. When these works are completed, there will be major changes in the communication and drainage infrastructure of the city," he added.Mayor further said, MCC has been working for development of all public service areas, such as waste management, water-logging, eviction and renovation of illegal encroachment of canals, and increase in public health service. Citizens have already started reaping its benefits.MCC councillors Md Abul Bashar and Kausar E Jannat, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Supervising Engineer Md Zahurul Haque, executive engineers Bidyut Md Zillur Rahman and Jibankrishna Sarkar, local dignitaries, and others were present at the opening function.