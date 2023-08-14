Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

MCC mayor opens Tk 3cr road-drain projects

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Aug 13: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu on Saturday afternoon inaugurated the construction of road and drain projects of Tk 3.28 crore in Ward No. 30 of the city.
According to MCC sources, about 1.5 kilometre (km) road and half-km drain will be constructed under this project.
These projects included RCC road from Khagdahar Tara member's house to railway line, RCC road and drain from Kismat Nurul Islam Sahib's house to Moktarbari and BC road from Khagdahar Boushakh's Matiam Pool to Rahmatpur Bazar.
While opening mayor said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development activities are commendable at home and abroad; various development activities of the city have been visible as per the vision of the Prime Minister in the development of MCC. "All our efforts are for improving the quality of citizens and civic life. Numerous development works are underway across the city. When these works are completed, there will be major changes in the communication and drainage infrastructure of the city," he added.
Mayor further said, MCC has been working for development of all public service areas, such as waste management, water-logging, eviction and renovation of illegal encroachment of canals, and increase in public health service. Citizens have already started reaping its benefits.
MCC councillors Md Abul Bashar and Kausar E Jannat, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Supervising Engineer Md Zahurul Haque, executive engineers Bidyut Md Zillur Rahman and Jibankrishna Sarkar, local dignitaries, and others were present at the opening function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drown in Dinajpur, Noakhali
CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town
3 electrocuted in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Habiganj
Four shops fined for selling eggs at high price
Govt works relentlessly to build smart BD: Khasru
11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi
Teachers’ role incomparable to change country: Palak
Lightning kills two in Meherpur, Noakhali


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft