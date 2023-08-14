Three found dead in Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Netrakona





KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Lingkon Hossain, 20, son of late Sekender Ali, a resident of Nama Bholakopa area in the district town.

According to locals, they spotted the body of the youth lying down on the field in the morning, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Divers recovered the body of a tourist, who went missing on Friday afternoon in the Ghorautra River in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Antor Chakrabarty, 32, son of Uttam Chakrabarty, hailed from Katpatti area of Jhalakati District. He worked as an accountant at a private company in Dhaka.

Subrata Kumar Dey, a colleague of the deceased, said that a group of their 10 colleagues including Antor went to visit a haor on Friday morning. Antor fell down from a boat at that time, and drowned in the river.

Kishoreganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Abu Jar Gifari said being informed, a team rushed there and started search operation, but could not locate him due to strong wave in the river.

On Sunday morning, they found Antor's floating body in the river, a little bit far away from the scene, and recovered it.

The body was, later, handed over to police for legal procedures, the fire service official added.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a motorcyclist from Kendua Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Badal Mia, 32, son of Sultu Mia, a resident of Kismat Chitolia Village under Chirang Union in the upazila. He used to ride motorcycle for rent.

According to the deceased's family members, Badal went out of his house on Friday morning riding his bike, but did not return home. Later on, the family members came to know that his body was found beside a road on Saturday morning.

Kendua PS OC Md Ali Hossain said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the motorcyclist beside the road in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at noon and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It is assumed that miscreants might have killed Badal to hijack his motorbike at any time on Friday night.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.



Three people were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Kishoreganj and Netrakona, on Saturday and Sunday.KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Lingkon Hossain, 20, son of late Sekender Ali, a resident of Nama Bholakopa area in the district town.According to locals, they spotted the body of the youth lying down on the field in the morning, and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station (PS) Farid Hossain said drugs were found with the body and it is assumed that the youth might have died from the overdose of drugs.However, the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.KISHOREGANJ: Divers recovered the body of a tourist, who went missing on Friday afternoon in the Ghorautra River in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Antor Chakrabarty, 32, son of Uttam Chakrabarty, hailed from Katpatti area of Jhalakati District. He worked as an accountant at a private company in Dhaka.Subrata Kumar Dey, a colleague of the deceased, said that a group of their 10 colleagues including Antor went to visit a haor on Friday morning. Antor fell down from a boat at that time, and drowned in the river.Kishoreganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Abu Jar Gifari said being informed, a team rushed there and started search operation, but could not locate him due to strong wave in the river.On Sunday morning, they found Antor's floating body in the river, a little bit far away from the scene, and recovered it.The body was, later, handed over to police for legal procedures, the fire service official added.NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a motorcyclist from Kendua Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Badal Mia, 32, son of Sultu Mia, a resident of Kismat Chitolia Village under Chirang Union in the upazila. He used to ride motorcycle for rent.According to the deceased's family members, Badal went out of his house on Friday morning riding his bike, but did not return home. Later on, the family members came to know that his body was found beside a road on Saturday morning.Kendua PS OC Md Ali Hossain said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the motorcyclist beside the road in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at noon and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.It is assumed that miscreants might have killed Badal to hijack his motorbike at any time on Friday night.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.