Appeal for help! SANTHIA, PABNA, Aug 13: A minor twin girl in Santhia Upazila of the district is suffering from her defective heart having a hole.





She is Kulsuma, 4, daughter of day-earner Mansur Ali and housewife Maksuda Khatun of Daramudha Vilage at Santhia. Due to want of monetary crisis, her heart cannot be operated.





Physicians said, it will cost about Tk 5 lakh to operate her heart. But it is not possible for her poor family to raise that amount. So far, the family has already spent about Tk 3 lakh to treat her. At present, they have 4-decimal house land only.





The other twin is Fatema. After their birth, Fatema was growing well, but Kulsuma was developing fever and pneumonia. At her seven months of age, according to local doctor's advice, Kulsuma was taken to Dhaka's National Heart Disease Institute and Hospital for checking. Then the born-hole in her heart was identified. According to physician's prescription, she was fed medicines. On July 14, this year, she was admitted to the heart institute under Professor Dr Mohammad Ataul Haq. He referred her to the National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Institute in Mirpur-1, with quick operation advice. But the operation cannot be possible due to the money crisis.



Her father Mansur Ali said, "My family is six-member including four daughters. Elder daughter Mim is in the first year of college and younger Zim in Class VII. I am poor. It cannot be possible for me to manage the money. To save life of my daughter, I seek assistance from the government and the rich."





For assistance: Account Holder's name- Mansura Aktar Mim (sister), Account (student)-2050777603133936, Islami Bank (agent bank), Jorgachha Branch, Santhia, Pabna. bKash-Father- 01728702541(personal).