Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Appeal for help!

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Appeal for help!

Appeal for help!

SANTHIA, PABNA, Aug 13: A minor twin girl in Santhia Upazila of the district is suffering from her defective heart having a hole.

She is Kulsuma, 4, daughter of day-earner Mansur Ali and housewife Maksuda Khatun of Daramudha Vilage at Santhia. Due to want of monetary crisis, her heart cannot be          operated.

Physicians said, it will cost about Tk 5 lakh to operate her heart. But it is not possible for her poor family to raise that amount.  So far, the family has already spent about Tk 3 lakh to treat her. At present, they have 4-decimal house land only.

The other twin is Fatema. After their birth, Fatema was growing well, but Kulsuma was developing fever and pneumonia. At her seven months of age, according to local doctor's advice, Kulsuma was taken to Dhaka's National Heart Disease Institute and Hospital for checking. Then the born-hole in her heart was identified. According to physician's prescription, she was fed medicines. On July 14, this year, she was admitted to the heart institute under Professor Dr Mohammad Ataul Haq. He referred her to the National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Institute in Mirpur-1, with quick operation advice. But the operation cannot be possible due to the money crisis.
Her father Mansur Ali said, "My family is six-member including four daughters. Elder daughter Mim is in the first year of college and younger Zim in Class VII. I am poor. It cannot be possible for me to manage the money. To save life of my daughter, I seek assistance from the government and the rich."

For assistance:  Account Holder's name- Mansura Aktar Mim (sister), Account (student)-2050777603133936, Islami Bank (agent bank), Jorgachha Branch, Santhia, Pabna. bKash-Father- 01728702541(personal).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drown in Dinajpur, Noakhali
CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town
3 electrocuted in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Habiganj
Four shops fined for selling eggs at high price
Govt works relentlessly to build smart BD: Khasru
11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi
Teachers’ role incomparable to change country: Palak
Lightning kills two in Meherpur, Noakhali


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft