Flood damages 1,262 ha paddy fields at Patiya





Irrecoverable agricultural damages were reported, triggered by non-stop rain, hilly tide and swelling rivers.

According to the agriculture office sources, the damages included 290 ha Aush fields, 610 ha Aman seedbeds, 255 ha Aman fields, and 107 ha of summer vegetables.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Kolpona Rahman said, after the water recession, farmers will face Aman seed crisis; that is why they will be given necessary assistance for quick Aman seed sowing.

He quoted farmers and said, croplands under water are rotting. Several hundred bighas of cultivable lands got abolished due to erosion by the Sreemati Canal. There is no possibility of rapid recession of water, and with this there is no hope of bringing in crops.

After losing their crops, most of them took loans from different NGOs, banks and Mahajans. There is no way for them to refund their loans.

A farmer of Kharna area Abdul Karim said, his five bigha vegetable fields have been inundated. Taking loans from NGOs many farmers have cultivated vegetables. They are eyeing dark only.

Upazila agriculture officer said, saplings will be provided for growing advance vegetables, and victim farmers will be listed and financially assisted, he added.

Chairman of Chhonhora Union Abdur Rashid Doulot said, though various initiatives including incentives have been taken officially for assisting farmers to overcome their damage, it cannot be told for sure how much they can stand around. They need quick assistance, he added.

Assistant Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Diman Sarkar said, they have implemented a project of Tk 1,100 crore for flood control, canal dredging and embankment construction. But this did not come to their help, he added. Now they have been much affected than before, the WDB official maintained.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: Flood has totally damaged 1,262 hectares (ha) of paddy fields, seedbeds and summer vegetable farms in Patiya Upazila of the district.Irrecoverable agricultural damages were reported, triggered by non-stop rain, hilly tide and swelling rivers.According to the agriculture office sources, the damages included 290 ha Aush fields, 610 ha Aman seedbeds, 255 ha Aman fields, and 107 ha of summer vegetables.Upazila Agriculture Officer Kolpona Rahman said, after the water recession, farmers will face Aman seed crisis; that is why they will be given necessary assistance for quick Aman seed sowing.He quoted farmers and said, croplands under water are rotting. Several hundred bighas of cultivable lands got abolished due to erosion by the Sreemati Canal. There is no possibility of rapid recession of water, and with this there is no hope of bringing in crops.The so far government estimate of damages is not correct, it will be much higher, he added.After losing their crops, most of them took loans from different NGOs, banks and Mahajans. There is no way for them to refund their loans.A farmer of Kharna area Abdul Karim said, his five bigha vegetable fields have been inundated. Taking loans from NGOs many farmers have cultivated vegetables. They are eyeing dark only.Upazila agriculture officer said, saplings will be provided for growing advance vegetables, and victim farmers will be listed and financially assisted, he added.Chairman of Chhonhora Union Abdur Rashid Doulot said, though various initiatives including incentives have been taken officially for assisting farmers to overcome their damage, it cannot be told for sure how much they can stand around. They need quick assistance, he added.Assistant Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Diman Sarkar said, they have implemented a project of Tk 1,100 crore for flood control, canal dredging and embankment construction. But this did not come to their help, he added. Now they have been much affected than before, the WDB official maintained.