Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Flood damages 1,262 ha paddy fields at Patiya

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: Flood has totally damaged 1,262 hectares (ha) of paddy fields, seedbeds and summer vegetable farms in Patiya Upazila of the district.
Irrecoverable agricultural damages were reported, triggered by non-stop rain, hilly tide and swelling rivers.   
According to the agriculture office sources, the damages included 290 ha Aush fields, 610 ha Aman seedbeds, 255 ha Aman fields, and 107 ha of summer vegetables.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Kolpona Rahman said, after the water recession, farmers will face Aman seed crisis; that is why they will be given necessary assistance for quick Aman seed sowing.
He quoted farmers and said, croplands under water are rotting. Several hundred bighas of cultivable lands got abolished due to erosion by the Sreemati Canal. There is no possibility of rapid recession of water, and with this there is no hope of bringing in crops.  
The so far government estimate of damages is not correct, it will be much higher, he added.
After losing their crops, most of them took loans from different NGOs, banks and Mahajans. There is no way for them to refund their loans.
A farmer of Kharna area Abdul Karim said, his five bigha vegetable fields have been inundated. Taking loans from NGOs many farmers have cultivated vegetables. They are eyeing dark only.
Upazila agriculture officer said, saplings will be provided for growing advance vegetables, and victim farmers will be listed and financially assisted, he added.   
Chairman of Chhonhora Union Abdur Rashid Doulot said, though various initiatives including incentives have been taken officially for assisting farmers to overcome their damage, it cannot be told for sure how much they can stand around. They need quick assistance, he added.  
Assistant Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Diman Sarkar said, they have implemented a project of Tk 1,100 crore for flood control, canal dredging and embankment construction. But this did not come to their help, he added. Now they have been much affected than before, the WDB official      maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drown in Dinajpur, Noakhali
CCTVs to be installed in key places of Panchagarh Town
3 electrocuted in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Habiganj
Four shops fined for selling eggs at high price
Govt works relentlessly to build smart BD: Khasru
11 university students commit suicide in two years in Rajshahi
Teachers’ role incomparable to change country: Palak
Lightning kills two in Meherpur, Noakhali


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft