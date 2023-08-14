Video
US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor - Yomiuri

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

TOKYO, Aug 13: Japan and the US will agree this week to jointly develop an interceptor missile to counter hypersonic warheads being developed by China, Russia and North Korea, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.
The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to evade existing ballistic missile defenses is expected when President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, the report said, without giving any source for the information.
Officials at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment outside business hours.
Unlike typical ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they fall from space to their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to         target.    � REUTERS


