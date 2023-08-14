Scholz urges further talks after Saudi-led Ukraine summit

FRANKFURT, Aug 13: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday welcomed a recent Saudi-led summit on a peace settlement to end the fighting in Ukraine, and called for further diplomatic efforts.

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, Germany, India and the United States took part in last weekend's gathering in Jeddah, though Russia was not invited.

"It makes sense for us to continue these talks, because they increase the pressure on Russia to realise that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible," Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German broadcaster ZDF. �AFP

