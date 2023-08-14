

Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain



The Brazil international joined the French champions for a record 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.



But the 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's season-opener on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated.

The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".



The source suggested Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach agreement with PSG".



French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the 31-year-old.



Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club.



Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.



Qatari-backed PSG are a club in a state of flux, with the departure of Lionel Messi and French superstar Mbappe watching Saturday's game from the stands after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute.



Neymar was conspicuous by his absence from the game at the Parc des Princes.



His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries.



Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games.



If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January. �AFP



