Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS, AUG 13: Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The Brazil international joined the French champions for a record 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.

But the 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's season-opener on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated.

The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".

The source suggested Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach agreement with PSG".

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the 31-year-old.

Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Qatari-backed PSG are a club in a state of flux, with the departure of Lionel Messi and French superstar Mbappe watching Saturday's game from the stands after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute.

Neymar was conspicuous by his absence from the game at the Parc des Princes.

His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games.

If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain
India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies
Man Utd spend big in pursuit of Premier League
Kane's thirst for trophies behind Bayern move
National cricketers get performance psychologist ahead of Asia Cup
Tigers begin closed door practice session
England relishing 'huge' World Cup semi-final clash with Australia


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft