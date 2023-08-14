Video
Monday, 14 August, 2023
India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies

LAUDERHILL, AUG 13: India powered to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their T20 international against the West Indies on Saturday thanks to a magnificent opening partnership from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as they levelled the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies set India a target of 179 to win, which looked challenging on a slow surface but the opening pair made short work of the task, rattling up 165 before Gill finally departed for 77 in the 16th over.

Jaiswal, the 21-year-old left hander, ended unbeaten on 84 after some outstanding strokeplay, producing 11 fours and three sixes to the delight of the heavily pro-India crowd at the Broward County Stadium in South Florida.

The series decided concludes at the USA's recognised international cricket venue on Sunday and India will now fancy their chances of a comeback from trailing 2-0.

Shimron Hetmyer struck a lively 61 as West Indies recovered from a shaky start to reach 178-8.

Arshdeep Singh had removed West Indies openers Kyle Mayers (17) and Brandon King (18) and fans bedecked in India's blue shirts, including supporters who had travelled from across the United States, were lapping it up as West Indies struggling to 57-4 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets.

But then Shai Hope steadied the innings with 45 from 29 balls before he holed out to Axar Patel off Yuzvendra Chahal.
But it was Hetmyer who took on India's attack, hitting four sixes as he put up his 61 off 39 balls, combining some power hitting with strategic patience.

Odean Smith's last-ball six, smiting Arshdeep Singh over extra cover, helped West Indies set a respectable total but their bowling attack was soon being pulled to pieces.

India skipper Hardik Pandya was delighted to see his young opening batsmen deliver.

"Brilliant. As we've seen, there's no doubt in their skillset. They just needed to spend some time between the wickets. Going forward we have to take more responsibility as a batting group and support the bowlers. I've always believed bowlers win matches. Yashasvi and Shubman were brilliant. Very pleasing to see," he said.

While the dominating nature of India's win suggests they have a strong chance of clinching the series, Pandya warned against complacency.

"In T20 cricket no one is favourite. You have to turn up and play good cricket. You have to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. (On Sunday) we have to turn up and do exactly what we did today," he said.     �AFP


