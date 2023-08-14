Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd spend big in pursuit of Premier League

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

MANCHESTER, AUG 13: Manchester United kick-off their season at home to Wolves on Monday with fresh hope they can end a 10-year wait to win a Premier League title despite the lingering uncertainty over the club's future.
Nine months on from an announcement by owners, the Glazer family, that they were exploring a sale of the club, the process has stalled.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe appeared locked in a battle for control of the club during several rounds of bidding.
However, supporters' hopes that a new owner could be in place by the start of the new season have been dashed.
Deeply unpopular with fans since they saddled the club with debt in a £790 million ($1 billion) leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers are reportedly seeking a world record £6 billion for a sports club.
Protests are planned at Old Trafford on Monday, but they have consistently fallen on deaf ears during the Americans' nearly two decades in charge.
Despite the uncertainty, United manager Erik ten Hag has again been backed heavily in the transfer market to try and build on a positive first season in charge.
The former Ajax boss overcame a disastrous start to his reign 12 months ago to guide United back into the Champions League and end a six-year trophy drought by lifting the League Cup back in February.
Ten Hag has addressed key positions in a near £200 million outlay on goalkeeper Andre Onana, midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Onana, who previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, is a more natural fit for the Dutchman's preference for a ball-playing goalkeeper than David de Gea, who departed United after 12 years as number one.
Mount was both a fans' favourite at Chelsea and trusted by a series of coaches at Stamford Bridge only to exit his boyhood club over a contract dispute.
But in spending up to £72 million on 20-year-old Dane Hojlund, there are doubts over whether United have overspent on potential rather than prioritising the present.
An expected offensive to try and land Harry Kane never materialised, as the England captain instead headed to Bayern Munich from Tottenham in his quest for silverware.
Hojlund's size and speed have earned comparisons to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.
But whereas City knew they were already getting one of the world's most clinical strikers in signing Haaland last year, Hojlund still has much to prove.
Atalanta banked an enormous profit on the player they had signed from Sturm Graz for just £17 million 12 months ago and who scored only nine times during his spell in Serie A.
"We have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," said Ten Hag as he defended the decision to go for Hojlund over Kane.
"There is a strategy in every decision and we are happy with the squad we have now."
Hojlund will be missing for the first few weeks of the season due to a back injury, but United can ill afford to let the chance of a flying start go by if they are to wrestle the title back across Manchester from City.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain
India romp to nine-wicket win to level T20 series with Windies
Man Utd spend big in pursuit of Premier League
Kane's thirst for trophies behind Bayern move
National cricketers get performance psychologist ahead of Asia Cup
Tigers begin closed door practice session
England relishing 'huge' World Cup semi-final clash with Australia


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft