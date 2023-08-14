National cricketers get performance psychologist ahead of Asia Cup







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed performance psychologist Phil Jones to enhance the players mental strength ahead of two crucial tournaments-Asia Cup and World Cup.Jones will be with the national players for seven days programme and in this period he would work with the Tigers intensively. The BCB was in fact planning to include a psychologist for a long time.Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha earlier worked with Jones who would try to bring out the best performance from the Tigers, increasing their mental strength.The psychologist is now new in BCB set-up as it earlier appointed psychologist Ali Azad Khan in October 2018. Bangladesh team also got success by appointing a psychologist part-time in the Zimbabwe series. �BSS