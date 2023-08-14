Tigers begin closed door practice session







They will continue the closed door session, which doesn't allow any media or media session, till August 17.



This is not the first time, the Bangladesh team is doing a closed door session, which the big teams also do ahead of the important tournaments. Earlier, Bangladesh had a closed door session in Sylhet ahead of Afghanistan series.

During their closed door practice session, the players experiment with different shots or different types of bowling as they want to hone their skills. They fail to execute most of the time while experimenting the skills. Naturally a skill is developed after a lot of practice and failure.



Insiders said the team management wants the players to practice and experiment uninterruptedly at the ground since the important goal of this team is to do well in the upcoming World Cup.



And to get the confidence, they need to get a good result in the Asia Cup too. The Asia Cup will be a one-day format this time.



For the last two times, when the Asia Cup was held in T20 format, the Tigers moved to the final but never could win the trophy.



Bangladesh had already announced the team for the Asia Cup, including Tanzid Hasan Tamim and brining up Shamim Patwari for the first time in ODI format.



The hybrid model Asia Cup starts on August 30. Bangladesh drawn in Group B, will play their first match against co-host Sri Lanka on August 31 at Kandy and take on Afghanistan in the second game on September 3 at Lahore in Pakistan.



Two teams from each group will move up in the second round to form a Super Four where each team will face off each other before the two teams with highest points will play the final.



Full squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Naim Sheikh

Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. �BSS

