Deposits in banks rise to Tk 15,94,590cr in June







Deposits in commercial banks increased significantly in June mainly due to the government's substantial borrowing from the central bank that involved creation of new money.



Term deposits increased from Tk 13.79 lakh crore in May to Tk 13.95 lakh crore in June and demand deposits increased from Tk 1,84,347 crore in May to Tk 1,99,304 crore in June.

There was a decline in deposits earlier in February 2023, as bank deposits dropped to Tk 14.08 lakh crore from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2022 and Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November 2022.



The government substantial borrowing from the central bank, particularly in the second half of FY23, played a significant role in boosting deposits. According to BB data, government borrowed Tk 1,24,122 crore in FY23, which is a substantial increase compared with Tk 59,833 crore borrowed in the previous financial year.



Of the total amount, the government borrowed Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in FY23.



However, effect on banks' deposit balances was not as pronounced due to an ongoing liquidity crisis, bankers said. They said that this crisis was mainly caused by the central bank's sales of dollars to banks to collect an equivalent amount of the taka from the market.



The uncovering of various bank loan scams in November 2022 led to depositors taking precautionary measures and withdrawing a substantial amount of money from banks, they said.



The current economic crisis in the country has limited attraction to investment options for individuals, leading many to opt for safer bank deposits.



Additionally, some banks increased their interest rates, which encouraged depositors to keep their money in banks. The growth in deposits has also risen, with growth rates of 5.66 per cent in December 2022 and 8.4 per cent in June 2023.



The banking sector in Bangladesh saw a sharp decline in excess liquidity, with the amount dropping to Tk 1.67 lakh crore in June 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022.



