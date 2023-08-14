Video
Monday, 14 August, 2023
Business

Curtain Falls On Ats Expo

Walton showcases BD technology prowess: Planning Minister

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Walton showcases BD technology prowess: Planning Minister

Walton showcases BD technology prowess: Planning Minister

The country's first-ever industrial expo titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology (ATS) Expo-2023', hosted by Walton, has been wrapped up with huge responses at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.
 
Planning minister M A Mannan attended the 'ATS Expo's closing ceremony as the chief guest at the ICCB Hall-1 on Saturday evening last (August 12, 2023), says a press release.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection's Director General A H M Shafiquzzaman, Industries Ministry's Additional Secretary Sheikh Faezul Amin, Nitol-Niloy Group's Chairman and the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry's President Abdul Matlub Ahmad were present as the special guests.

Walton High-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam presided over the event. Among others, Walton's Directors Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Shahriar Alam Shuvo and Fariha Alam Prova, Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed also attended the closing ceremony. Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan was the moderator.

At the function, Walton signed business deals with some local and overseas companies, including electronics goods marketing company at West Bengal in India named 'Susmita Electronics Private Ltd,' multinational brand Hyundai's authorized licensee company named 'Golden Ark Consumer Electronics Pvt. Ltd,' 'Gold Star Home Appliance Industries' and 'Vanu Electrical Properties'.

Planning Minister M A Mannan visited various stalls on the concluding day of ATS Expo. He was impressed by Walton's advanced technology, machinery, industrial components and products.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the planning minister said, "I felt very proud when heard the news that Walton participated in the fair in Las Vegas, and exported products to Germany. Earlier I thought - only Japan, China and the developed countries can produce technology products and components; we can't. But in ATS Expo, Walton showed the ability of Bangladesh in manufacturing industrial products and technology products. Walton has a huge field and it showed its ability at the expo.

 Walton is playing an important role in the progress of Bangladesh moving forward with respect on an equal footing with all countries like Japan, Germany, America, India."

Speaking at the occasion, Walton Hi-Tech Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam said, "The ATS Expo was successful. We got more responses than expected. Important persons of many domestic and foreign companies visited the fair. We are very happy to see their feedback and it will encourage us to go further in the future. Every product or component manufactured in the country will reduce the import dependency of the country. Our main aim is to strengthen the domestic industry."

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, " We generally knew about Korea, Japan through some brands. Soon, the world will know Bangladesh through Walton products."

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh also spoke among others and said, "We are pleased to see that electronics industry is moving forward with huge potential after the garments industry of Bangladesh. 15 years ago, we could not have thought about the development of potential electronics industry like Walton in the country. But today Walton is moving forward with numerous electronics products as well as backward linkage industrial products."


« PreviousNext »

